Franklin’s Fiveash named BGT Player of the Year Published 10:57 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Franklin’s Dylan Fiveash has been named as the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Player of the Year in the boys’ 15-18 age division.

Players had the opportunity to compete in more than 50 events with the top six event point totals contributing toward player of the year rankings.

Fiveash (880 points) earned four victories with a top-three finish at the Tour Championship to hold off Noah Rager for the top spot. Rager (Elkton) was leading the player of the year race heading into the Tour Championship thanks to five victories including sub-par personal bests at Park Mammoth Golf Course and Willow Oaks Golf Course finishing with 846 points. Bowling Green’s Eli Wade finished in fourth place with 807 points.

Austin’s Chloe Witcher finished as the runner-up in the girls’ 15-18 division. Witcher tallied 839 points with eight wins, including three Combo Regionals. Burkesville’s Kenzie Willen won the Player of the Year honor for the second straight year after totaling 1,034 points and six wins, including the Tour Championship.

In the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi finished as the runner-up with 922 points and four wins, including the Tour Championship. Bowling Green’s Ally Jean Stephens was third with 784 points and nine wins, and Bowling Green’s Caroline Fuqua was fourth with 762 points.

Bowling Green’s Knox Potter finished third in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division after winning 16 out of 17 events he played in, including four Combo Regionals, to tally 832 points.

In the girls’ 14 and under division, Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan finished third with 791 points and three victories, including the NB3 Local Qualifier #2.

Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley finished third in the boys’ 12-14 division with wins in all six events he played in – he totaled 774 points, including a season-best round of 65 at Willow Oaks. Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris also received an invitation to participate in the Bluegrass Cup.

All POY winners will receive a trophy award and give a brief presentation during the Awards Banquet at the Bluegrass Cup on Oct. 25 at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Sloan Convention Center.

A total of 48 players will receive an invitation to compete in the Bluegrass Cup scheduled Oct. 25-26 at Crosswinds Golf Course. The top eight Class of 2025 or younger players in the boys’ 15-18, girls’ 15-18, boys’ 12-14, girls’ 14 and under, and boys’ 11-12 (9-hole) divisions plus the top four players in the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole), and girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) divisions earn an invitation to participate in this Ryder Cup style event.

Fiveash and Willen are scheduled to serve as the captains for the two teams as the Players of the Year in the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 divisions.

A partnership between the Bluegrass Golf Tour and the FloGas ‘Champion of Champions’ Junior Invitational provides the players of the year and runner-up in seven divisions with a VIP invitation to compete against some of the world’s top junior golfers in Ireland for the 2026 World Championship.

The World Championship receives World Amateur Golf Rankings, with golfers from more than 35 countries competing. The top two players in the same divisions qualifying for the Bluegrass Cup will have the chance to compete in Ireland next year. The champion and runner-up in each division of the Bluegrass College Showcase, Cullan Brown Invitational and Tour Championship also receive invitations to the World Championship.