Jury recommends 30 years for man convicted of Warren, Edmonson sex offenses Published 6:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

A man accused of multiple sex offenses against a juvenile in two counties was found guilty of multiple criminal counts by a jury who recommended he serve 30 years in prison.

Bobby Joe Bishop, 48, of Rocky Hill, was found guilty by a Warren County jury on two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16) promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim younger than 16) and two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The verdict was announced Monday by 8th Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner following a trial that began July 30 in Warren Circuit Court.

Bumgarner said that Bishop would have to serve 20 years before he could be eligible for parole.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to this survivor and her family as she continues her journey of healing,” Bumgarner said in a post on her social media account, which also offered thanks to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, her office’s team of victim advocates and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexis Kent for their work in the case.

A grand jury in Warren County indicted Bishop last year on three counts of third-degree rape, two counts of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means and one count each of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Bishop was also charged in Edmonson County after a grand jury there indicted him in March on two counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bishop on Aug. 13, 2024, after receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, who said Bishop trained the juvenile in horseback riding.

The mother contacted law enforcement on July 25 and said her daughter had gone to a crisis unit “over something that’s been happening with Bobby” and when she went through her daughter’s phone, she saw numerous texts of a sexual nature that she found “very alarming,” according to an arrest citation.

The juvenile disclosed during a forensic interview that Bishop engaged in sexual activity with her in Warren and Edmonson counties, according to court records.

Bishop told law enforcement that “nothing physical happened,” and allowed detectives to look through his phone, but his messages and pictures had been deleted, an arrest citation said.

Sentencing for Bishop is set for Oct. 14.