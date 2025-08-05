‘Stuff the Bus’ supplies go out to schools Published 6:00 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

The school year hasn’t begun, but public schools have already started preparing essential school supplies for children – the latest resource being the recent Stuff the Bus donation drive.

School family resource and youth service centers at the city and county school districts, tasked with removing non-cognitive barriers to student learning, drew from parent and teacher requests to sort Stuff the Bus-acquired supplies for their respective schools this last week. The nonprofit Stuff the Bus Foundation the previous week held its annual drive to supply literal busloads of school supplies for children who need them; it continues serving students amid great need, with roughly one in five children living in poverty statewide, according to the 2025 KIDS COUNT data report.

The Bowling Green Independent School District enlisted from its high school football team to unload a busful of supplies Monday at the Bowling Green Learning Center, as the coordinators and their assistants sorted them; students can access them once school begins Aug. 13, according to the BGISD. Warren County Public Schools held its own pickup Friday, as youth service coordinators, with some administrators and students, sorted supplies at a WCPS storage center; the primary goal was to ensure students have supplies they need for day one, though coordinators can also supply them through the year, WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said.

The wide array of supplies spanned various-sized backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, paper, notebooks, gluesticks, Kleenex, wet wipes, packaged beverages, clothes, granola bars, Chewy bars, mac and cheese, Goldfish Crackers, GoGo squeeZ snack packets, notebook, gluesticks, clothes and much more.

“Staff all across our district want to see every student have that opportunity to succeed,” Clayton said. “Feeding students is a part of that, clothing students is a part of that, as well as these school supplies.”

State grant money helps coordinators provide some supplies, “but probably not to the extent I can with help from Stuff the Bus,” said Sarah Minix, family resource center coordinator at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary. For instance, five-subject notebooks cost $6 to $7 apiece, she said – and the donation drive had supplied 25 as well as pencils, crayons, glue sticks, composition notebooks, graphing paper and all else on her school’s list.

At Greenwood High, roughly half of the student body qualifies financially for free and reduced lunch, said Jenni Basham, the youth services coordinator. So, any assistance the school can give students from low-income households to reduce barriers in the school setting, such as helping with school supplies, is a tremendous benefit, she said.

At her high school, common needs include backpacks sized for teenagers and basic items such as binders, mechanical pencils and the special calculators for higher-level math courses, she said. Snacks for children facing food insecurity at home are important donations that sometimes go unconsidered, she added.

Casey Campbell, family resource coordinator at Richardsville Elementary, on Friday had already served 52 students with school supplies and backpacks for the upcoming year. About 80% of the school’s students qualify for free and reduced lunch, she said; snack food, crayons, backpacks, binders, pencils and other basic needs are especially needed.

Stuff the Bus donations will enable her to serve many more students, she said.

Last year at South Warren High, the school began serving 20-25 children through its backpack food program, said Cari Stahl, the school’s youth service coordinator. The drive allows them to replenish food for those bags, she said.

Tracy Woods, family resource coordinator at Jennings Creek Elementary, said that some children would be without school supplies if not for Stuff the Bus. Her center asked teachers to note the barebones of what students need in classrooms – and she anticipates they’ll need more supplies mid-year.

“It makes a huge impact throughout the year,” she said.

At Bowling Green Junior High, the Youth Services Center makes 75 bags of school supplies available for each of sixth, seventh and eighth grade during open house, said Dana Beasley-Brown, the school’s youth services coordinator. Additional supplies go out on the first day of school, and some are distributed through home visits, she said.

Each grade has a list of school supplies needed for all classes, enabling the center to prepare grade-level supply bags, she said.

“We help kids in our school every day with school supplies, especially at the beginning of the year, when the cost of supplies for one kid is $100,” she said. “For our families who have very limited income, that is not possible for them – so working with organizations like Stuff the Bus and churches, that makes it possible for every kid to show up on the first day to school ready to learn.”