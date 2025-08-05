Lady Toppers announce 2025-26 schedule Published 5:09 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s golf coach Adam Gary has announced the team’s fall and spring slate for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The schedule features nine total tournaments, including four in the fall and five in the spring.

The Lady Toppers will open at the Boilermaker Classic hosted by Purdue on Sept. 1-2. It will be the third straight season WKU has opened the season in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Lady Tops will then head to Madison, Wisconsin to play in Wisconsin’s Badger Invitational on Sept. 14-16.

The following week WKU will travel south to Nashville for the Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate hosted by Vanderbilt.

WKU will close out the fall portion of the schedule at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee from Oct. 5-7.

For the second straight year, the Lady Toppers will tee off the spring season at the Reynold Lakes Oconee Classic hosted by Mercer from Feb. 20-22. The Lady Tops won the Classic last season after turning in a second-place finish in 2024. WKU will participate in the Daniel Island Invitational hosted by College of Charleston on March 2-3.

The Lady Tops will face the field in the Valspar Intercollegiate hosted by Augusta University on March 14-15.

WKU will close out March at the Liz Murphy Invitational hosted by Georgia from March 27-30. The Lady Toppers will conclude the regular season at the Mo Classic hosted by Texas A&M from April 6-8.

The Lady Toppers will look to defend their Conference USA title from April 20-22 at the CUSA Championship. The location of the tournament has not yet been announced.