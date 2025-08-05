UK signee Nutter went from mudding to elite pitcher Published 10:47 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Pitcher Hailey Nutter, a second team All-American, found the positivity she wanted at Kentucky. (SUBMITTED) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more She's now an elite pitcher, but Kentucky softball commit Hailey Nutter spent a lot of time “mudding” growing up in Texas. (SUBMITTED) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Kentucky cornerback DJ Waller (left) and head coach Mark Stoops were all smiles at UK's Media Day. (VICKY GRAFF) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Junior libero Molly Tuozzo thinks every transfer and incoming freshman has a chance to be a special player for UK volleyball this season. (LARRY VAUGHT) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Teonni Key (second from left) enjoyed representing Kentucky at the SEC Leadership Council. (KENTUCKY ATHLETICS)

Kentucky signee Hailey Nutter has always loved playing softball and her parents taught her how to pitch at a young age. However, growing up in Texas she also sometimes found time to do other things.

“I used to go mudding with my family and one time my friend was driving my four-wheeler and she went into reverse and I fell off and she ran over me,” Nutter said. “My dad’s side of the family, especially my PawPaw, loved mudding. It became like a family thing. Even my mother did it.

“My friend didn’t know I fell off when she ran over my leg when I was like 12 or 13. I was lucky I didn’t break my leg. The park eventually closed down and I don’t ride anymore.”

Instead, she became an elite softball pitcher who cannot wait to play at Kentucky.

“I loved the team chemistry and how they do things as a team. You cannot have a successful team if players do not get along,” Nutter said. “I want to be somewhere that everyone is uplifting and there are no negative things to bring people down.

“Out of all my visits, Kentucky just felt the most like home. I liked that Lexington is not a big city like Houston. Everyone is so nice and sweet. I live in a small town (Clear Lake) outside Houston and it just felt like it does here, so I knew this is what I was looking for.”

Email newsletter signup

Nutter has played every position, including catcher, during her softball career. She tried cheerleading, dance, jazz tap, ballet and gymnastics.

“My mom played softball and my brothers played baseball. I think mom and dad wanted me to play softball, so even when I was trying other things, softball was always my favorite,” she said. “My parents had me start picking up a ball when I was 3. Mom and dad mostly taught me how to play.

“I was in 12U and our catcher dislocated her shoulder. We didn’t have another catcher, so I caught three games. That made me appreciate just how hard that position is,” Nutter said.

She didn’t start taking pitching seriously until she was playing 13U when she realized she had to focus more if she wanted softball to take her to a higher level of play.

“I quit playing other positions then. I would occasionally hit, but not a lot,” the UK freshman said.

She’s so good now that her travel team recently played two games on national TV, including one on ESPN.

The right-hander’s fastball hit 69 miles per hour during a summer tourney in Colorado and she hits 67-68 consistently. Her most consistent pitches other than the fastball are her curve, backdoor curve and rise ball. She also has been working diligently on a drop ball.

“It has always been my dream to play in the SEC. I always just wanted to go big,” she said.

She had 18 strikeouts in a Class 5A Division 1 semifinal to send her team to its first state title game since 2001. She had a 0.84 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 33 innings in the playoffs. In her junior year, Nutter threw 144 innings with a 24-4 record and 267 strikeouts.

“The state semifinal was one of the best games I have pitched,” said Nutter, a second team Max Preps All-American. “The other one was when my select team won the national championship and I pitched the first game of the series and threw a shutout against one of the best teams in the tournament.”

•••

DJ Waller played in 11 games and had 12 tackles and one pass breakup as a true freshman for Michigan’s 2023 national championship team before transferring to Kentucky last season.

He went from a 15-0 national championship team in 2023 to a 4-8 team in 2024 at Kentucky. He played in seven games with starts against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida and Auburn before missing the last four games with an injury.

Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Chris Collins is counting on Waller to help anchor UK’s secondary this season.

“He has continued to elevate his work ethic, his preparations. He has continued to grow his maturity both on and off the field,” Collins said. “I am so excited about where he is and he needs to continue to take those steps necessary going through those fires to be the player he can be.”

Waller admits last season was “different” for him, but he has no regrets about being at Kentucky.

“I always say, ‘I trust the Lord, and I trust myself, and I trust my purpose.’ So I know coming over here was right for me,” Waller said. “I am working every day to be a better version of myself. I am really locked in this year mentally. That’s the main thing for me.

“The athletic stuff was easy for me. Just mentally, knowing who I am, knowing what I can do on the field, I’m starting to figure that out now. I’m starting to come out of that shell and realize who DJ Waller is.”

Waller says he is “laid back and not really a party guy.” He does like to spend time writing music.

“In my free time, I get bored and I just kind of write stuff out on my life. You know, stuff I went through, the pain, everything. It’s just my way to express my feelings,” Waller said. “When I was a kid, I used to put on YouTube videos and just rap to it. I just always liked doing that.”

Waller sometimes will be on the practice field and just “freestyle” a song.

“I feel like everybody should have that one little thing they do on their own, just to relax. And that’s one thing I know,” he said.

•••

Junior libero Molly Tuozzo was probably the biggest surprise on Kentucky’s 2024 Southeastern Conference volleyball championship team because coach Craig Skinner moved all-SEC libero Eleanor Beavin to a different position to put Tuozzo at libero.

As Kentucky approaches the start of this season — and UK has been picked by SEC coaches to win a ninth straight league title — who does Tuozzo think might be the biggest surprise player on the team from the transfers or true freshmen?

“I don’t know. They’re all going to surprise you. They have such big personalities, so I think just seeing them break out of their shell and get the opportunity to play … I couldn’t name one. I think all of them are going to surprise you,” Tuozzo said.

A year ago, coach Craig Skinner predicted that true freshman Hannah Benjamin would have an incredible season but she was injured in UK’s first practice and missed the entire season due to the knee injury.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She’s worked so hard to get back on her feet with her training and treatment and getting the extra reps to get back where she left off,” Tuozzo said. “She’s such a great athlete already, and she’s only gonna get better.

“I’m excited to personally see her breakout game because she’s been putting in so much work. I think she could be really special this year.”

•••

Freshman wing Braydon Hawthorne has been compared to former UK All-American Tayshaun Prince not only by UK coach Mark Pope, but also by his former high school coach.

Hawthorne has downplayed those comparisons, but won’t shy away from how talented his teammates are.

“Jasper (Johnson) has really — he’s just so shifty and he can shoot the ball so well,” Hawthorne said. “Otega (Oweh) is very impressive using his body, get’s to his mid-range. That’s very impressive.”

He said he could “go on and on” about Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate because of what he can do on both offense and defense.

“Trent (Noah), he doesn’t miss. Kam (Williams) doesn’t miss. Jaland Lowe’s real crafty with the ball,” Hawthorne said. “Collin Chandler, he can shoot. Reece (Potter) rebounds and shoots. Malachi (Moreno) blocks shots, rebounds, dunks. He does everything. Denzel Aberdeen, he shoots, plays defense, scrappy. He does everything.”

Hawthorne likes the way all his teammates have tried to help him and each other during summer practices and workouts.

“We all encourage each other every day even when we make mistakes. We lift each other’s heads up. It’s been fun,” the freshman said.

•••

Senior forward Teonni Key was UK’s representative for the women’s basketball council at the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council in July.

“It was really good. Everybody from the SEC schools was there (Birmingham) and we were doing different meetings and stuff with the (SEC) Commissioner (Greg Sankey) and other different people,” Key said. “We were honestly learning and just soaking it all in, especially with all the changes going on now with NIL and everything.

“Meeting the commissioner was great, but meeting other athletes from different sports and just sharing experiences with other athletes was really great.”

While Key said she didn’t have any suggestions for Sankey, other athletes did have random ideas and suggestions he was willing to hear.

Key does have a suggestion for UK fans about what the upcoming team that coach Kenny Brooks has put together will be like.

“Our pace, we’re really going to be really fast, really versatile. A lot of really electric players and a lot of pace,” Key said.

Key learned last year how physical Southeastern Conference play can be after transferring from North Carolina to UK. She averaged 11.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks (fifth in the SEC) and 1.7 assists along with 28.2 minutes per game last season.

“It helped me a lot getting that experience playing against other good people and translating that into these summer workouts,” Key said.

The 6-foot-4 senior won’t be disappointed if she plays fewer minutes this year because of UK’s improved depth.

“I don’t think anything would disappoint me. Honestly, I am just so excited to be out there with everybody. I can’t wait. It’s going to be a really good year, especially playing with Millie (Amelia Hassett) and Clara (Strack) again,” she said. “Being my senior year, I’m going to take every day, step by step, and really soak it all in.

“It will definitely be huge having more depth. That (lack of depth) got us in trouble a little bit last year with foul trouble and stuff like that. So just strengthening the people who are on the court and then also adding that depth will let us be a lot more versatile offensively and defensively.”

•••

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White believes he has a group of second-year players that can all be difference makers.

“I said when we signed them that I thought last year’s class had a chance to be one of most impactful defensive classes to come through this program and that’s still the case,” White said. “They are each going to have an impactful role in pieces.”

However, White plans to use his “pieces” a bit differently this season.

“We got a whole bunch of pieces that could make a really cool puzzle. In years past we had to count on six to eight guys and play them 75% of the snaps,” White said. “That is not what this group will be. You get 30 to 40% of the snaps and you go all out and then somebody else plays.

“This has to be a collective defense. Twenty-plus guys are going to have to play on any given day. This is not a defense where we will play 13 or 14 guys.”

The defense also will not rely on one leader. Instead, White says it will be “collective leadership” this season.

“There are some really strong influencers in that locker room, but in practice a new voice is talking every time. If you have a singular voice and that voice is not in the huddle, who do you lean on?” White said.

White said even his best leaders are leaning on each other.

“If a guy is having a down day, the rest really to lift him up,” the UK defensive coordinator said.

•••

Quote of the Week: “He’s more than just a basketball coach. He’s been a real, real father figure. Always asks me about my personal life, and it’s been very, very helpful with anything I really need,” UK freshman Malachi Moreno, on coach Mark Pope.

Quote of the Week 2: “He is a guy I think we all know is as talented a player as we’ve been around. For us in this day and age of college football, we’re as focused on getting him as many reps as just about anybody. He’s a guy who can really take the next step. We’re looking forward to that here this next month and leading into his second year,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, on redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley at the Lexington Kickoff Luncheon.

Quote of the Week 3: “We didn’t want to just move past it. We had to look at everything, turn over every stone and make sure that we were doing things to the best of our ability,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, on trying to make sure another 4-8 season does not happen.