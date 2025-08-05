ULM names Glasgow native Bryant Vincent as interim AD Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

The University of Louisiana Monroe has named head football coach Bryant Vincent to the position of interim athletic director.

The appointment is effective immediately for Vincent, a Glasgow native, pending approval of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

“I am grateful to Bryant for stepping up to serve as interim AD. Not only is Bryant a leader, but he builds teams and communities,” ULM President Dr. Carrie L. Castille said in a news release. “Bryant has the support of the associate ADs and will be working closely with them to ensure he can serve both roles and win games.

“He has already gained the support of this community as a head coach, and I hope that everyone will join me in rallying around him to support ULM athletics. I have no doubt in Bryant’s ability to serve in both roles with excellence and a winning spirit.”

Vincent was named the head coach of the ULM football team in December 2023. The Warhawks posted a 5-7 record in Vincent’s first year at the helm. The team began the year 5-1, ULM football’s best start to a season since 1987.

Vincent will begin his second season as head coach of ULM football on Aug. 28, when the Warhawks host Saint Francis at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana.

ULM will launch a national search for its next athletic director.