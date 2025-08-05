Tops’ Hart named candidate for Doak Walker Award Published 11:42 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Western Kentucky running back George Hart III has been named a preseason candidate for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday.

The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s most outstanding college running back. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back, Doak Walker, and each Tuesday of the upcoming season the PwC SMU Athletic Forum will announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the week.

Hart is entering his second season with WKU this fall. Hart appeared in all 14 games for the Hilltoppers last season, and he finished the year as WKU’s second-leading rusher with 206 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. He added seven catches for 34 yards. He came to WKU after appearing in 25 games over three seasons at Arizona State.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.