Published 10:41 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

John Wade, 78, of Bowling Green, died on Friday, August 1, 2025. John was retired from Goodwill Industries. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 9 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, August 9 at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.jvpfh.com.