Technology Center starts new law enforcement pathway Published 6:00 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Students in the region interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement have a new opportunity as the Warren County Area Technology Center is set to launch a new law enforcement and public safety career pathway.

“If you look at workforce development, one of the areas that is a need identified in our area is law enforcement, emergency management,” said Chris McIntyre, chief financial officer and chief operations officer for Warren County Public Schools. “We had space out there where we could add another program, and we thought this would be a phenomenal one for our students to be exposed to.”

The pathway comes through a partnership entered into by WCPS, the City of Bowling Green and Warren County government. Both the city and the county put forward around $33,000, which together pays the salary of an instructor for the program. The pathway will be taught by Brandon Stice, a former trainer at the Bowling Green Police Academy.

A city memo outlines the different courses available in the pathway. Students will take classes ranging from foundations of justice and public safety and basic telecommunications, and certifications are available in basic life support, basic 9-1-1 dispatch and in FEMA’s National Incident Management System.

“The whole goal of this is to prepare students to enter a police academy so they’ll get some background knowledge that gives them a little head start on the curriculum that they’re going to see in a police academy,” said ATC Principal Daryl Woods.

Specifically, the pathway will teach students how to patrol, how to talk on police radios and how to conduct traffic stops and traffic direction.

Woods said another class will teach investigative skills like forensics, while the dispatch classes will show students what a dispatch call center is like. The program will also start some physical fitness needed for law enforcement.

“It should be a good overview that gives just kids a little leg up when they enter a police academy, so they know a little bit about what’s expected,” Woods said.

The program has 50 slots open for enrollment, and there are hopes to partner with Murray State University to create some dual-credit opportunities for students.

“We have 50 slots this year, and if the program goes well, we can accommodate that each year,” he said. “Right now we have enrollment open to all four Warren County high schools and Bowling Green High School, so we have students from all five of those schools,” Woods said.

The pathway will also be included in the Skills USA organization, which Woods said will allow students to compete at the regional, state and national levels.

Money from the city and the county covers the instructor’s salary for the 2025-2026 school year. After this, state funding will come in. At the earliest, this will arrive in time for the 2026-27 school year.

“What we and the county and city government are trying to do at this point is show that we’ll put meat in the game,” McIntyre said.