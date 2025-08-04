WKU downs Belmont 2-1 in home exhibition match Published 9:37 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s soccer team beat Belmont 2-1 in an exhibition Monday night at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The Hilltoppers scored two goals on four shots on goal compared to the Bruins’ one goal on eight shots on goal.

The first 20 minutes were back and forth in ball control with the teams trading possessions. WKU broke the tie at the 22-minute mark as Kora Kipley found Rebecca Roth for the score.

Nearly 34 minutes in, WKU capitalized on a shot chance again as the senior Camryn Davis found freshman Makenna Egan for the goal to give the Tops a two-goal lead just more than 10 minutes before the break.

In the second half, WKU managed two shots compared to Belmont’s nine. Despite the disparity, WKU only allowed one goal which came in the 85th minute. WKU fended off one more attack and retained possession for the final few minutes of the friendly.

Egan finished with two shots on the night.

Four Hilltoppers got a shot on goal Monday night in Roth, Egan, Camryn Davis and Alyvia Walls.

Mia Riddick played all 90 minutes in goal for WKU and finished with seven saves with just one goal allowed.

The Hilltoppers will be back in action on Saturday in a home exhibition against Lipscomb. Kickoff from the WKU Soccer Complex is set for 6 p.m.