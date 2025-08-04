Patriots’ Rutledge wins Invitational at BGCC Published 7:34 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Allen County-Scottsville senior Barton Rutledge claimed medalist honors in the Greenwood Gators Boys’ Invitational golf tournament Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Rutledge shot a 3-under par 69, good for a one stroke victory over runner-up Miller Osborne of Bethlehem.

Greenwood’s Eli Wade tied for third with an even-par 72 to help the host Gators to a third place team finish with a combined 17-over 305. Greenwood’s Layton Richey tied for seventh with a 74 and Luke Usinger finished just outside the top 20 with a 78 to tie for 21st.

McCracken County took the team title with a 10-over 298, topping runner up Lexington Chirstian Academy by four strokes.

Glasgow’s Griffin Jackson tied for fifth with a 1-over 73, helping the Scotties to tie for an eighth-place team finish with a 34-over 322.

Franklin-Simpson also carded a combined 322 to tie for eighth as Will Speed, Dylan Fiveash and Hunter Speed all shot 80 to finish as part of a nine-way tie for 34th.

Logan County’s Davis Switzer was part of an eight-way tie for 21st with a 78, helping the Cougars tie for 12th with a combined 324.

ACS was next with a 325 to finish 14th in the team standings. South Warren’s Max Smith was part of a five-way tie for 29th with a 79 to help the Spartans tie for 15th with a 326.

Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris tied for 14th with a 76 to lead the Purples to a 17th-place finish (328).

Barren County finished 21st with a combined 352, led by Cam Pippen’s 80 (nine-way tie for 34th).

Greenwood Lady Gator Invitational

Barren County’s Chloe Witcher and Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan were part of a three-way tie for sixth place to lead area finishers at the Greenwood Lady Gator Invitational on Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Witcher and Morgan each carded a 4-over 76.

Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson earned medalist honors with a 6-under 66, one shot better than runner-up Kenzie Willen of Cumberland County.

Lexington Christian Academy won the team title with a combined 15-over 303, 19 shots ahead of runner-up Bowling Green (34-over 322).

Joining Morgan with top-25 finishes for the Lady Purples were Caroline Childers (three-way tie for ninth with a 77), Amy Tomblinson (tied for 18th, 83) and Mary Douglas Childers (five-way tie for 23rd, 86).

Barren County finished fifth with a combined 339. Joining Witcher with a top-25 finish for the Trojanettes was Lucy Zalla (three-way tie for ninth, 77).

Allen County-Scottsville finished ninth with a 397, led by Ella Anderson (five-way tie for 23rd, 87).

Host Greenwood finished 10th with a 471.