Dorothy ‘Dot’ Mann (Link)

Published 12:21 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Mrs. Mary Dorothy “Dot” Mann, age 100, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 2:35 PM at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 from 12:00 PM t 4:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, KY. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 4, 2025 from 6:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM with interment to follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County, KY.

Dorothy was born on November 11, 1924 in Simpson County, KY to the late Eugene Link and the late Clara (Story) Link. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Mann; two brothers, Aubrey Link and Ewing West; and a sister, Bernice Roe.

She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Johnson (Roger) of Bowling Green, KY; one granddaughter, Laura Luckey of Murfreesboro, TN; one great-grandson, R.J. Luckey; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a member of Cumberland Trace Church of Christ in Bowling Green, KY. She was retired from Potter & Brumfield. Dorothy enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid fan of Atlanta braves baseball, UK basketball, WKU Hilltoppers and enjoyed watching Fox Business News paying special attention to the stock market.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Cumberland Trace Church of Christ, 2700 Cumberland Trace Road, Bowling Green, KY 42103. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. The website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.