Purples’ Brown wins Schoolboy Classic Published 12:08 pm Sunday, August 3, 2025

Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown shot a 2-under par 70 to claim medalist honors in the Hancock County Schoolboy Classic on Saturday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.

Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris claimed runner-up honors with a 71 as the Purples claimed the team championship with a combined 301.

Paxton Fuqua (79) and James Yarbrough (81) added scoring finishes for the Purples.

Battle at the Creek

Greenwood’s Layton Richey shot a 4-under par 67 to capture medalist honors in the Battle At the Creek boys’ golf tournament Friday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek in Franklin.

Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris claimed runner-up honors with a 68, one shot off the lead. Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge (69) was third, followed by Franklin-Simpson’s Dai’Shaun Flippin (70) and South Warren’s Max Smith (71).

Other area top-10 finishers were Logan County’s Davis Switzer (72, tied for sixth), Bowling Green’s Paxton Fuqua (74, tied for eighth), Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown (74, tied for eighth) and Greenwood’s Eli Wade (74, tied for eighth).

Bowling Green won the team title with a combined 291, seven shots ahead of runner-up Greenwood (298). James Yarbrough (75) provided the final scoring finish for the Purples.

South Warren (307) was fourth, followed by Logan County (308) and Allen County-Scottsville (313). Host Franklin-Simpson was eighth (319), Glasgow took ninth (337), Barren County was 11th (351) and Warren east was 13th (374).