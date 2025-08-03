Change is needed Published 6:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

“Any fool can make a rule, and any fool will mind it” – Henry David Thoreau

Enter the 2025 Republican controlled Congress and the Big Beautiful Bill. Our supposed fiscally conservative party reformatted this year as the party of puppets and cowards fell on their sword, and under the threat of an executive name calling, rebooted and enhanced their 2017 tax breaks to this country’s impoverished and long suffering well-to-do.

Creative accounting and federal window dressing employee axing, however, cannot obscure the Trumponian largeness of the increased debt (deja vu 2017). The “trickle down” economy argument doesn’t work when these tax breaks are not going to patriots who want to better America by investing in their employees and expanding their companies but sequestered by the never-enough faction.

Kentucky is currently a solid “red” state (though that was not the case before talk radio elevated paranoia, misrepresentation and lying to an art form) and like many red states we receive more than we give from “the Fed.”

We are also among the states with the very highest dependency on federal money for welfare benefits (we are #1 in cancer) and contributions for state (30%) and local revenue. I admittedly have previously mocked the existence of weather control satellites but this state’s sending Representatives to DC with the aim of reducing funding programs and rerouting it to those who need it the least suggests the existence of a critical thinking blocking satellite as well.

Our economy, I believe, was near its pinnacle just after WWII, not only due to the quality of men and women in the work force at the time, but because, after the war, we were still working together and looking after each other (they were apparently ALL “woke” back then).

We need a new greatest generation. Please hurry, we are circling the drain ever more quickly.

Gary Verst

Bowling Green