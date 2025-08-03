Move to renewable energy Published 6:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

I’ve always believed in hard work and capitalism. There are just two problems with this notion currently.

The true cost of products is not always the price charged, thereby some get rich to the detriment of others. One example is the increase in natural disasters that are destroying homes and killing many. I don’t want to imply that oil, gas and coal companies are evil (thus implying intention) in contributing to climate change through CO 2 emissions that is exacerbating these natural disasters. If it were truly capitalism, they would have to include the cost of this damage in the cost of their products. Instead the recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill’ is really socialism for the rich, redistributing money (Medicaid, SNAP) from people who are struggling to the richest, including fossil fuel executives.

Another problem is that capitalism depends on growth. Thomas Friedman cited a quote in “Hot, flat and crowded” that “anyone who thinks there is infinite growth in a finite system is either an idiot or an economist.”

Several prestigious business colleges are looking for another economic system that does not depend on growth yet stimulates employment. The world’s population is reaching the limit (9 billion, it is currently over 8+ billion) that can be sustained by Earth.

Let’s not be idiots, but rather move thoughtfully to renewable energy in order to stop global warming that is leading to the many weather-related disasters that keep occurring. One way to do this is to charge the proper amount for products that are killing us in order to cover the true cost.

This would, according to capitalism, make renewable energy more cost effective in comparison and lead to its growth and subsidies would not be needed. This would help solve a major problem through honest capitalism.

Blaine Ferrell

Bowling Green