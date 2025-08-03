Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

The following people were indicted July 23 by a Warren County grand jury:

Jimmie Frank Bailey Jr., 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree fleeing or evading police, two count of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.

Khadejah Michelle Bradley, 30, 7993 Ky. Hwy. 185, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.

Stacy Lynn Brown, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, menacing; transfer bond.

Gina Nicole Delle Grazie, 26, 1929 Mel Browning St., #103, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.

Austin Taylor Wedel, 28, 1929 Mel Browning St., #103, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.

Patrick Lee Franklin, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.

Lawson B. Humphrey, 54, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond.

Barry Russell Jordan, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, disregarding railroad crossing flasher lights; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Vanna Sierra Martin, 36, homeless, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $5,000 cash bond.

Danielle Nicole Minton, 34, 625 Cabell Drive or homeless, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $5,000 cash bond.

Javier Mompie, 52, 1215 Wiltshire St., Apt. A, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.

Leslie Ortiz Perez AKA Leslie Perez Ortiz, 42, 1132 Fairview Ave., Apt. G1, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only; theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Hamisha Gul Rashid, 39, 3217 Spring Hollow Ave., #D or 1367 Clay St., Apt. B7, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.

Arsenio Raphael Rhodes, 34, 110 Williamette Lane, #312 or 250 Cumberland Trace Road, #230, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device; transfer bond; failure to comply with sex offender registration; $3,500 cash bond.

Sanela Saranovic, 22, 196 Shanks Mill Drive, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, discharging a firearm in city limits; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Michael Dewayne Singleton, 67, 423 W. Main Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.

Damion Vincent Marcus Temple, 23, 3536 Lucinda Drive or 707 E. 11th Ave., Apt. B, torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death; transfer bond.

David Scott Walling, 31, c/o Butler County Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure aid or assistance, first-degree criminal trespassing; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Harley N. Taylor, 22, Hanson, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal trespassing; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Devon Lashaun Woodson, 34, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.

Javon Ashaun Woodson or Jevon Woodson, 34, Antioch, Tennessee, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.