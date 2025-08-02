The Foundry hosts penny drive during summer camp Published 6:00 am Saturday, August 2, 2025

The Foundry, a Christian community center focused on providing Bowling Green children opportunities to succeed, hosted a penny drive during its summer camp.

The theme of the camp focused on serving others in the community and giving back.

The mission of the drive was to collect one full mile of pennies, which is 84,440 pennies totaling $844.40.

Campers were introduced to the challenge through a Bible story about David trusting in God while running from King Saul.

Over the course of the camp, children brought in spare change from home and learned the power of teamwork and giving.

With the support of the staff, volunteers and board members, the goal was met, and on July 16, they chalked out a mile-long line of pennies.

The week ended with field trips to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and the Buddy House.