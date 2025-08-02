WKU drops 1-0 decision to Racers in exhibition Published 5:49 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to host Murray State on Saturday afternoon in a preseason exhibition.

Murray State outshot the Tops in the match, 10-8, but WKU managed five shots on goal compared to the Racers’ four.

Five freshmen were in the WKU starting lineup on Saturday with Kendall Mix getting the start in goal, playing all 90 minutes. In the first half, four Hilltoppers got shots off in Camryn Davis, Rebecca Roth, Ashton Lynam and Torrie Grant-Clavijo.

WKU had four shots in the first half compared to Murray State’s five.

In the second half, Davis managed one more shot on goal. Maggie Bellair, Lynam and Grant-Clavijo all added one shot on goal apiece in the frame. The Racers scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute of the match.

Mix finished with two saves on the day and one goal allowed.

Davis led the Hilltoppers with two shots on goal in 44 minutes of action.

Lynam and Grant-Clavijo each charted two shots, each with one shot on goal.

The Hilltoppers will be back in action Monday in a home exhibition against Belmont. Kickoff from the WKU Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.