Hot Rods’ Johnson strikes out 10 in 6-0 loss to Aberdeen Published 10:12 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025

Marcus Johnson tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts in the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ 6-0 loss Saturday to the Aberdeen IronBirds in a South Atlantic League matchup at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Aberdeen (40-59 overall, 16-18 second half) struck first in the top of the first inning with Johnson on the mound. Austin Overn singled and swiped second, placing a runner in scoring position. Victor Figueroa walked, putting runners at first and second. Ethan Anderson and Thomas Sosa both roped RBI singles, pushing the IronBirds out in front, 2-0.

The IronBirds pushed the lead in the top of the fourth still facing Johnson. Jake Cunningham singled and stole second, advancing to third on an errant throw by catcher Daniel Vellojin. Maikol Hernandez launched a two-run home run to left, extending the lead, 4-0.

Aberdeen added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth facing Hot Rods reliever Cade Citelli. Griff O’Ferrall singled and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. Overn singled, moving O’Ferrall to third, and a wild pitch scored O’Ferrall and allowed Overn to reach third. Anderson lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Overn to make it a 6-0 IronBirds lead.

The Aberdeen pitching staff completed the shutout with a one-two-three ninth inning against Bowling Green (53-46, 19-16).

Aberdeen’s Luis De Leon (2-3) earned the victory after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. Johnson (5-8) received the loss after firing six innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, walking one and fanning 10.

Bowling Green and Aberdeen will play the finale of a six-game set on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Garrett Gainey (1-3, 4.22) will start on the mound for Bowling Green, while Aberdeen sends out righty Michael Forret (1-2, 1.78).