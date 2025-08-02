SLIDE SHOW: AHP Museum opens new exhibit honoring 17 regional aviators
Published 12:55 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025
Uniforms and memorabilia for 17 distinguished aviators from southcentral Kentucky sit on display in the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, sponsored by the McMichael family, at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum as visitors attend the exhibit’s grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Five distinguished aviators, NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt, Gen. Dan Cherry, Col. Arnie Franklin, Gen. Steve Basham and Capt. Jacob Vaughan, shared their experiences and signed autographs for attendees.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lt. Gen. Steven Basham signs autographs for visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Basham, a Bowling Green native and WKU graduate, served 36 years in the U.S. Air Force, flying B-1, B-2 and B-52, became the Director of Operations for the 393rd Bomb Squadron during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and served as the Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Capt. Jacob “Atlas” Vaughan greets visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Vaughan, a graduate of South Warren High School and WKU, served in the Oklahoma National Guard, became the U.S. Air Force’s Top B-Course graduate across all aircraft in 2021 and currently serves as the Electronic Combat Pilot for the 125th Fighter Squadron in Tulsa.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt takes pictures with and signs autographs for visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Wilcutt, a native of Russellville and WKU graduate, served as a pilot in the Marine Corps before becoming an astronaut in 1991, going on four space flights, and served as the Deputy Director of Safety and Mission Assurance at the Johnson Space Center.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Brig. Gen. Dan Cherry of Bowling Green signs autographs for visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Cherry served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, became the Commander and Leader of the 1977-78 Thunderbirds and held in many positions in the Air Force before retiring as a command pilot in 1988.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Col. Arnie Franklin takes photos with visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Franklin, a native of Franklin and a WKU graduate, served as a command pilot in the U.S. Air Force and became Commander of the 493rd Tactical Fighter Squadron in 1984, leading the USAF portion of Operation El Dorado Canyon strike on Libya in 1986.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Visitors gather at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, for the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators and sponsored by the McMichael family. Five distinguished aviators, NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt, Gen. Dan Cherry, Col. Arnie Franklin, Gen. Steve Basham and Capt. Jacob Vaughan, shared their experiences and signed autographs for attendees.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Col. Arnie Franklin speaks with visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Franklin, a native of Franklin and a WKU graduate, served as a command pilot in the U.S. Air Force and became Commander of the 493rd Tactical Fighter Squadron in 1984, leading the USAF portion of Operation El Dorado Canyon strike on Libya in 1986.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Visitors filled Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 aviators from southcentral Kentucky and sponsored by the McMichael family. Five distinguished aviators, NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt, Gen. Dan Cherry, Col. Arnie Franklin, Gen. Steve Basham and Capt. Jacob Vaughan, attended to share their experiences and sign autographs for attendees.
