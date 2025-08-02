SLIDE SHOW: AHP Museum opens new exhibit honoring 17 regional aviators

Published 12:55 pm Saturday, August 2, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Uniforms and memorabilia for 17 distinguished aviators from southcentral Kentucky sit on display in the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, sponsored by the McMichael family, at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum as visitors attend the exhibit’s grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Five distinguished aviators, NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt, Gen. Dan Cherry, Col. Arnie Franklin, Gen. Steve Basham and Capt. Jacob Vaughan, shared their experiences and signed autographs for attendees. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Visitors filled Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 aviators from southcentral Kentucky and sponsored by the McMichael family. Five distinguished aviators, NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt, Gen. Dan Cherry, Col. Arnie Franklin, Gen. Steve Basham and Capt. Jacob Vaughan, attended to share their experiences and sign autographs for attendees.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article