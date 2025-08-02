SLIDE SHOW: AHP Museum opens new exhibit honoring 17 regional aviators

4/15 Swipe or click to see more

NASA astronaut Col. Terry Wilcutt takes pictures with and signs autographs for visitors at Aviation Heritage Park and Museum on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, during the grand opening of the new “Heroes’ Homecoming” exhibit, honoring 17 regional aviators. Wilcutt, a native of Russellville and WKU graduate, served as a pilot in the Marine Corps before becoming an astronaut in 1991, going on four space flights, and served as the Deputy Director of Safety and Mission Assurance at the Johnson Space Center. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS