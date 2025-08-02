From the mailbag … Published 6:00 am Saturday, August 2, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The bronzed peacock foot owned by Jimmy and Paula Hendrick.

A sincere thanks to all the thoughtful responses to recent columns.

Last week’s look at Honey Krust bakery elicited quite a few memories.

Larry Vaughn’s father worked at Honey Krust’s Bowling Green bakery as a mixer on the night shift.

“My memory is of the smell of baked bread … a smell that on the right day spread out from the bakery,” he wrote. “My second memory is that on rare occasions we would get a very fresh loaf and cover the pieces with butter while it was still warm and it was very, very delicious.”

Another Larry, Larry Bailey, remembered that “all of us long-in-tooth BG natives cannot forget the wonderful aroma of fresh baked bread driving by!”

There have also been several positive comments about the need for a Bowling Green history museum.

Email newsletter signup

Among the chorus was Eleanor Bowers, who thinks using and/or refurbishing one of the historical homes in the city would provide a suitable home for such a facility.

Eleanor was also one of many who weighed in on the downtown parking situation.

While she agreed that the parking garage is the best solution for downtown parking … “BUT not if you have to walk with a cane, children, carry packages, strollers … in the rain, just have one errand to run, are tired from a long day at work, in the dark, in the 100 degree heat radiating from the treeless sidewalks, streets and buildings, etc.”

But, Eleanor wrote, “There is a solution that is used all over the world. Shuttles. Fifteen minute shuttles in non polluting, quiet slightly larger than golf cart size vehicles. The technology is here . … Who needs to worry about parking? Once that catches on – and it would – the shuttles could be expanded to edge of the city (with shaded) parking lots. Shuttles that would cart people to anywhere they wanted to go to do business or meet someone for lunch.”

And then there are the peacocks that once roamed free in the city.

Jimmy and Paula Hendrick shared the following:

“The peacocks you wrote about were owned by Luther Smith who owned Elm Grove dairy. When he died the farm was left to Billy Graham foundation which promptly sold it to developers. The farm and dairy were located on what is now South Park Drive. I lived on Covington and used to ride my bike over to buy ice cream at the dairy. This was in the 50s and I ended up building a home on South Park at what is now Walnut Grove. This was 1990. When they sold the property the peacocks were there and auctioned for $5 a piece and you (had to) catch them.

“There were about a half dozen no one could catch and they roamed around the area. This was before the convention center, golf course Holiday Inn or any homes were built. The peacocks raised their young in the grown up field behind our house.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Carson, who lived nearby, raised bird dogs. He let them loose to exercise and they managed to kill them all. My wife took the foot off one of the dead ones and had it bronzed. We have it now after 35 years. The last two, we named Paul and Pearl. They did make a lot of noise but were beautiful to see when they were strutting around.”

Finally, Daily News reporter Jack Dobbs is looking to do a story on fallout shelters in the region. If you had (or have) one, or have any related information, please reach out to jack.dobbs@bgdailynews.com.

If you have any column ideas or feedback, please reach out at the email below and, as always, thank you for reading.

– Wes Swietek is the Managing Editor of the Daily News. He can be reached at wes.swietek@bgdailynews.com