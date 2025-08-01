Published 12:13 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Stephen Harry “Steve” Lewis, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at his residence. The Bowling Green, KY native was a former Riverboat pilot, farmer, former employee of G. E. and A. O. Smith, landscaper and co-owner/operator of Kim’s Nursery.

He was a member of Union Chapel Methodist Church and Russellville Chapter #17 F & A M and former member of the Coast Guard. He was a son of the late Harry Lawrence Lewis and Julia Mahala Stephenson Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Faye Lewis, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Jeff Lewis and wife, Debi Jo, Auburn, KY; 3 daughters: Kim Ragland and Tracy Garmon, both of Scottsville, KY and Laurie Chandler and husband, Randy, Bowling Green, KY; 1 sister: Lou Ann Abner, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother-in-law: Bob Pearson, Bowling Green, KY; 11 grandchildren: Brandon Lewis, Codey Lewis, Stacey Gray (Brandon), Taylor Lewis, Brandon (B. C.) Campbell (Jessica), Tyler Price (Sarah), Amanda Holloway (J. P.), Kerry Head, Nikki Howitt (Tyler), Kara Beth Cherry (Cody), Logan Garmon (Lauryn); 20 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by 1 grandson: Travis Price and 1 sister: Judy Pearson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 3, 2025 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Maxie McGuffey and Bro. Mark Hale officiating and burial in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 11:00 a.m.

Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Union Chapel Cemetery or Hosparus. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.