WKU’s Davis named to USC Players to Watch list Published 2:24 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Western Kentucky goalkeeper Maddie Davis was named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch List, the organization announced Friday.

Davis is one of 13 goalkeepers in the country named to the list.

“Maddie is a special player,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “She is talented and possesses all the intangibles of the greats. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

In 2024, Davis gave up just six goals in Conference USA, good for a 0.667 goals against average which was tied for the best in the league. She registered five shutouts in conference play. Her 86.0 save percentage was the best during conference play.

The Waterloo, Illinois, native was named CUSA Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024. She also earned CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week twice during the season, earning the honor on Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.

Davis has 14 career shutouts, which is tied for the third most in WKU history. The redshirt senior has charted 123 career saves, which is fifth at WKU, and her 1.14 goals against average is currently fourth.

The 2025 WKU women’s soccer season officially kicks off Aug. 14 as the Tops travel to Ohio for a 4 p.m. match with the Bobcats.