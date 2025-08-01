WKU announces 2025 cross country schedule Published 5:26 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Western Kentucky country head coach Lee Wood has announced the 2025 cross country competition schedule.

The program returns 13 runners from the 2024 squad and adds 12 new Hilltoppers to the team this season.

“Excited to release our new 2025 cross country schedule,” Wood said in a news release. “We are bringing in a lot of new freshmen that will add some depth to our rosters heading into season and are looking forward to a great season.”

The team kicks off the season with the Belmont Opener for the third consecutive year on Aug. 29. They then head down to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Southern Showcase, set to run Sept. 12-13.

The October slate gets underway with a twilight meet (XC Town Twilight) in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Oct, 3. WKU will then travel to Evansville, Indiana, for the Angel Mounds Invitational on Oct. 17, marking the second time in as many years the Tops will run that course.

The postseason starts Nov. 1 with the Conference USA Championships. This year’s meet will be hosted by Middle Tennessee. The meet will be held in Huntsville, Alabama.

The 2025 NCAA Southeast Regionals are set for Nov. 14 and will take place in Charlottesville, Virginia, hosted by the University of Virginia.