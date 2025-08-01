Hot Rods fall short in 9-8 extra-inning decision to IronBirds Published 11:41 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Mac Horvath crushed his second grand slam of the year, but it was not enough for the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (53-45 overall, 19-15 second half) struck first in the top of the fourth inning facing IronBirds starter Juan Rojas. Horvath singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Raudelis Martinez roped a single, scoring Horvath to put the Hot Rods in front 1-0.

Aberdeen (39-59, 15-18) responded in the top of the fourth, plating four runs against Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Jake Cunningham crushed a solo home run to right, tying the game. Ryan Stafford and Alfredo Velasquez hit back-to-back doubles, scoring Stafford. Austin Overn supplied a two-run blast to give the IronBirds the lead, 4-1.

The Hot Rods fought back in the bottom of the fifth still facing Rojas. Bryan Broecker walked, Jhon Diaz hit into a fielder’s choice and an errant throw by the first baseman Cunningham resulted in runners at second and third. Adrian Santana lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Broecker from third to cut the deficit in half, 4-2.

Bowling Green scored another run in the bottom of the sixth with Carter Baumler on the mound. Horvath walked and moved to second on a ground out from Ryan Spikes. Martinez slashed a single, scoring Horvath from second, making it a 4-3 IronBirds lead.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the seventh facing Aberdeen reliever Dominic Freeberger. Diaz walked, Santana singled and Emilien Pitre walked to load the bases. Horvath launched a grand slam to left, pushing Bowling Green in front, 7-4.

The IronBirds closed the gap in the top of the eighth with Gerlin Rosario on the hill. Griff O’Ferrall singled and Overn crushed his second homer of the game. Thomas Sosa singled and Anderson De Los Santos was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Yasmil Bucce singled, scoring Sosa to tie the game, 7-7.

Neither side scored in the ninth, forcing the game into extras.

Aberdeen plated two runs in the top of the 10th against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Overn began the inning at second and swiped third, placing a runner in scoring position. Elis Cuevas walked and advanced to second on a defensive indifference. Cunningham walked to load the bases and Bucce singled in two runs, giving the IronBirds a 9-7 lead.

Bowling Green plated a run in the bottom of the 10th on a Broecker single, but the Hot Rods stranded the tying run on second, finalizing the contest, 9-8.

Aberdeen reliever Christian Herberholz (3-4) earned the victory after tossing two innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run, walking one and striking out one. William (4-2) took the loss after tossing two innings, surrendering two runs (one earned), on one hit, walking two and fanning two.

Bowling Green and Aberdeen will play Game 5of a six-game set on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Marcus Johnson (5-7, 4.81) takes the hill for Bowling Green, while Aberdeen sends out righty Alex Pham (0-0, 0.00).