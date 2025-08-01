Published 12:16 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Lt. Col. Ronald Edward Moss, age 80, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 27, 2025. He was born November 14, 1944 to the late John Gaither Moss and Mary Margaret Futrell Morse. He was a native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Ron is survived by his wife, Glenda Kinser Moss and his children and stepchildren; Monica Sue Shelton, (Kenneth); John Clark Moss, (Jenny); Daniel Shelton Sharer II, (Vanessa); Jennifer LeAn Neely, (Bryan, deceased). Six grandchildren; Jessica Wheeler (Gabe), Caitlyn Shelton, Abby Moss, Zach Moss, Daniel “Trey” Sharer and Shelby Sharer. Two aunts, an uncle, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Ron was a graduate of Murray State University, where he was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the US Army. While serving both active duty and in the reserves at Fort Knox, KY, 100th Division, he was retired in November 2004. His tenure included Administrator of Western State Hospital and Christian Health Center and Christian Homes of KY and Wells Health Systems. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran. He served as past President and Board of Directors of the Association of the Century, 100th Division; Rotary Club; United Way; The American Legion; Veterans of Foreign Wars; AmVets and Military Officers Association.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Robert E. Spiller Bowling Green Veterans Center.