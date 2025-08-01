Published 3:47 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Delores Mosley, 90, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, July 31 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Roy D. and Willodean Petty Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Marshall Mosley; and her son, Roger Dale Mosley.

Delores worked at Holley Carburetor and was a member of Eastern Star #198. She enjoyed antiquing and spending time in her garden tending to her flowers.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 5 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 4 with an Eastern Star Service scheduled for 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 5 prior to the funeral service.

Survivors include a brother, Dewey Simmons; two sisters, Martha P. Hogan and Ruth Ann James; and several nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The BGWC Humane Society.