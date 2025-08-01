Cynthia Diane “Cindy” Coleman (Haynes)

Published 12:09 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

It is with great sadness that the Haynes family announces the passing of our beloved Cynthia Diane Haynes Coleman (Cindy).

Cindy fought her lengthy illness bravely and with a will to survive. She is greatly missed by her family and friends.

Cindy’s service was conducted at Hardy & Son Funeral Home by the Rev. Greg Lyons. She was interred at Bon Ayr Cemetery in Barren County beside her mother, Serena Joyce Denton Haynes, who predeceased her.

Cindy is survived by her loving father, James Fale Haynes; her son, Travis Randal Coleman; and her grandson, Colton Coleman.