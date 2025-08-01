SLIDE SHOW: Stuff The Bus offloads supplies at WCPS
Published 2:47 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
1/13
Swipe or click to see more
Karen Manley, family resource coordinator at William H. Natcher Elementary School, takes a selfie with personnel from Warren County Public Schools before school supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus are sorted at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
2/13
Swipe or click to see more
Ben Kirtley, director of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers for Warren County Public Schools, hands a box of school supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus to volunteers at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
3/13
Swipe or click to see more
Volunteers unload school supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus at the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
4/13
Swipe or click to see more
Curtis Lockwood (left) and Harrison Townsend sit on boxes as personnel from Warren County Public Schools administration and the district’s family resource and youth services centers sort through supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
5/13
Swipe or click to see more
Tracey Young, director of grants and community outreach for Warren County Public Schools, carries a box of school supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus into the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
6/13
Swipe or click to see more
North Warren Elementary first grader Rowan Carnes carries a ream of paper dropped off by Stuff The Bus into the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
7/13
Swipe or click to see more
Personnel from Warren County Public Schools administration and the district’s family resource and youth services centers sort through supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
8/13
Swipe or click to see more
Personnel from Warren County Public Schools administration and the district’s family resource and youth services centers sort through supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
9/13
Swipe or click to see more
Warren County Public Schools superintendent Rob Clayton carries boxes of school supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus into the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
10/13
Swipe or click to see more
School supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus sit inside the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
11/13
Swipe or click to see more
Chip Jenkins, head of transportation for Warren County Public Schools, moves a box of school supplies collected by Stuff The Bus at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
12/13
Swipe or click to see more
Personnel from Warren County Public Schools administration and the district’s family resource and youth services centers sort through supplies dropped off by Stuff The Bus at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
13/13
Swipe or click to see more
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton speaks to media after the Stuff The Bus drop-off at the district’s Synergy Center near Greenwood High School on Friday, August. 1. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
About Jack Dobbs
Jack covers city government for the Daily News. Originally from Simpson County, he attended Western Kentucky University and graduated in 2022 with a degree in journalism.
More by Jack