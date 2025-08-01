Woman indicted in fatal Barren crash Published 6:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

One of the drivers in a deadly three-vehicle crash from 2022 has been indicted on criminal charges in Barren County.

Heather E. Slater, 47, of Edmonton, was formally charged July 16 in an indictment with reckless homicide, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.

The indictment accuses Slater of recklessly causing the death of Karrie Selner in a Nov. 15, 2022, crash.

Selner, 62, was a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Slater when it crossed the center line on Burkesville Road and struck two vehicles, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP responded to the scene of the crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2022.

According to KSP, Slater’s vehicle was traveling west on Burkesville Road in Barren County that morning when it crossed the center line in the 6700 block and struck an eastbound 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Michael C. Forsyth of Princeton.

Email newsletter signup

Slater’s vehicle then struck a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Timothy Jackson, of Winneconne, Wisconsin, that was also traveling east on Burkesville Road.

Selner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Slater and the other two drivers involved were treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, according to KSP.

The indictment accuses Slater of wantonly causing serious physical injury to Timothy Jackson and his passenger, Georgia Jackson, in the crash.

Slater is also accused of engaging in wanton conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to Forsyth.

Court records indicate an arrest warrant remains active against Slater in the case and her bond is set at $10,000 secured with 10 percent cash.

The second-degree assault charges are punishable by 5-10 years in prison, while the reckless homicide and wanton endangerment counts carry a penalty of 1-5 years in prison.

No court date has been scheduled.