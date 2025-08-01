Allen man arrested after crash with tractor-trailer Published 8:56 am Friday, August 1, 2025

A two-vehicle crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer early Thursday in Allen County led to the arrest of the car’s driver on multiple charges.

According to the Scottsville Police Department, officers responded around 3:48 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of U.S. 31-E and U.S. 231, where a 2023 Toyota driven by Brandon T. Cox, 37, of Scottsville, collided with a 2003 Peterbilt driven by Kimeron D. Eck, 46, of Scottsville.

SPD said that investigation indicated that Cox was traveling east on U.S. 231, failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Eck’s tractor-trailer as it drove through the intersection while traveling north on U.S. 31-E.

Police found 26.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 229 grams of THC gummies, 137 grams of suspected marijuana, hydrocodone and amphetamines, SPD said.

Cox was treated at The Medical Center in Scottsville and subsequently taken to Allen County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and various other drug and traffic offenses.