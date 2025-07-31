Tops’ Jackson named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List Published 12:48 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

Western Kentucky offensive lineman Marshall Jackson has been named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the Wuerffel Foundation announced Thursday.

Widely regarded as college football’s premier award for community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy celebrates student-athletes who use their platforms to serve others and create positive change. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who turned his football success into a lifelong mission of service, the award reflects his legacy of leadership and humanitarianism. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the trophy’s founding.

This year’s Wuerffel Trophy Watch List consists of a record 116 players.

Jackson has started for WKU along the offensive line the last two seasons, but still makes time and puts an emphasis on giving back to local communities in Kentucky – his home state – by volunteering with various organizations. He recorded 27 hours of community service during the most recent academic year, working with the Dream Big Camp, Boys and Girls Club, Housing Authority, Camp Happy Days, Pass It On Leadership and Dance Big Red.

On the field, Jackson started all 14 games for WKU at right tackle during the 2024 season, helping anchor the offensive line for the top passing offense in Conference USA. He was named an All-Conference USA Second Team Offense selection, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches, and was named a 2024 Phil Steele Postseason CUSA All-Conference Third Team Offense honoree at offensive tackle.

Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 13 games during the 2023 season, including starts in the team’s final six games at left tackle. He helped the Hilltoppers finish second in Conference USA and tied for ninth nationally in sacks allowed with just one per game. Jackson also blocked a field goal attempt from Old Dominion with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Famous Toastery Bowl, allowing the Hilltoppers to tie the game on their next possession to force overtime, where they eventually closed out the fourth-largest comeback ever in a bowl game, 38-35.

Jackson appeared in 12 of WKU’s 14 games in 2022 and made his first career start in the team’s regular-season finale overtime victory at Florida Atlantic. He would then start the following game as well, a 44-23 win against South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Jackson helped an offensive line unit that gave up only 14 sacks on the season. That mark was 10th best in all of college football and second in Conference USA.

For the second consecutive year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate to unite college football’s top community service honors through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Eleven student-athletes from the Watch List will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and serve as semifinalists for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on Jan. 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.