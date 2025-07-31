SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods overtake IronBirds 7-4

Published 10:19 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) gets a high-five from Bench Coach Perry Roth after successfully stealing third base in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Hot Rods won 7-4 over the Aberdeen IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

