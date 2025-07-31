SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods overtake IronBirds 7-4
Published 10:19 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) gets a high-five from Bench Coach Perry Roth after successfully stealing third base in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds third baseman Anderson De Los Santos (37) in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) steals third in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Aidan Smith (23) bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Aidan Smith (23) sprints to first in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) bunts the ball in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods left fielder Noah Myers (9) sprints home to score the first run in the fourth inning in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds third baseman Anderson De Los Santos (37) in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) tosses the ball to pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) to get Aberdeen IronBirds catcher Ethan Anderson (34) out on first in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Bowling Green Hot Rods watch from the dugout as pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds third baseman Anderson De Los Santos (37) in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds designated hitter Yasmil Bucce (53) in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) catches a fly ball hit by Aberdeen IronBirds designated hitter Yasmil Bucce (53) in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Ryan Spikes (16) bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods right fielder Ryan Spikes (16) runs to first in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez (2) rounds second base in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Daniel Vellojin (15) bats in the Hot Rods’ 7-4 win over the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Hot Rods won 7-4 over the Aberdeen IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
