Published 10:43 am Thursday, July 31, 2025

Charles Allen “C.A.” McChesney, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on July 25, 2025 at Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a brief illness.

C.A. was born on May 22, 1952 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Damon and Ruth McChesney. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Jason McChesney.

A Warren County native, C.A. worked as a mechanic for a number of implement companies. Throughout the years, he has been employed by John Deere, Green River Ford New Holland and most recently, Hobdy, Dye and Read, where he retired in 2022. He was also a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

C.A. loved to work. If he wasn’t at his regular 9-5, he was mowing his yard, landscaping, or building a train or plane in his shop out of nothing. He was amazing like that. Everything that he did was meticulous and his attention to detail was unrivaled.

To know C.A. was to love him. He could keep you in stitches telling hilarious story after story which usually ended with him being the punchline. He never minded to laugh at himself. He was one of the most generous people that you could ever meet. He would give you the shirt off of his back and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Survivors include three brothers, Richard and his wife Kathy, John and his wife Vickie, both of Smiths Grove, and Larry and his wife Cheryl, of Bowling Green; nieces and nephews, Christie Strode and her husband John, Kim Doyle and her husband Duane, Latasha Meredith and Robert, Jonathan McChesney and his wife Lana, and Justin McChesney and his wife Michelle; great nieces and nephews, Dawson Doyle and his wife Maddie, Connor, Cooper and Ellie Doyle, Wesley McChesney and his wife Natalie, McKenna McChesney, Owsley McChesney, Matthew Strode, Evy and Claudia McChesney, Lauren and Blayne McChesney, and Madison Willoughby and her husband Gabe and one great great niece, Morgan Ruth McChesney; special friend Gail Givens.

A memorial service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling green Chapel on Monday Aug 4. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. with service following.

C.A. had a passion for trains and airplanes, so in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to either Aviation Heritage Park and Museum, 1825 Three Springs Rd., Bowling green, KY 42104 or to the Historic Railpark and Train Museum, 401 Kentucky St., Bowling Green, KY 42101