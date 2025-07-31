SLIDE SHOW: Local children build, launch handmade rockets at AHP Rocket Camp
Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
Children in Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp watch as one of the rockets they built during the camp soars through the air behind the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Jed Anderson, 13, pushes a button to launch the rocket he built during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
(From left) Butler County High School teacher Madison Staton helps brothers Jed and Jess Anderson complete the build of their rockets during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Jeremy Davis helps Lucy Peden, 7, loop the strings of her rocket’s parachute on its nose during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Elijah Warner, 9, launches his straw rocket from a rocket launcher during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Elijah Warner, 9, gets ready to launch his straw rocket from a rocket launcher during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Children work on building their own rockets during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Kenma Alston, 8, loops the strings of his rocket’s parachute around its nose as he joins other campers in building rockets during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Children work on building their own rockets during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Butler County High School teacher Madison Staton helps campers build their rockets during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Butler County High School teacher Jennifer Davis sets up Jed Anderson’s rocket for him to launch during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Kobe Bubnis presses a button to launch the rocket he built during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Jess Anderson, 9, presses a button to launch the rocket he built during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Children in Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp take turns launching the rockets they built at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Children in Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp watch as one of the rockets they built during the camp soars through the air behind the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets.
Children in grades 2 to 4 were given the opportunity to learn the basic tenets of rocket science while designing, building and launching the rockets they built during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025.
