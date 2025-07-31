SLIDE SHOW: Local children build, launch handmade rockets at AHP Rocket Camp

1/15 Swipe or click to see more

Children in Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp watch as one of the rockets they built during the camp soars through the air behind the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN