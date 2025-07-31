SLIDE SHOW: Local children build, launch handmade rockets at AHP Rocket Camp

Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Children in Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp watch as one of the rockets they built during the camp soars through the air behind the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025. The camp, which was open to students in grades 2 to 4, taught the children the basic tenets of rocket science and how to build their own rockets. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN

Children in grades 2 to 4 were given the opportunity to learn the basic tenets of rocket science while designing, building and launching the rockets they built during Aviation Heritage Park’s Rocket Camp at the AHP Museum on Thursday afternoon, July 31, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article