Harris takes individual title to help Purples win SOKY Shootout Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Bowling Green eighth-grader Rowdy Harris claimed medalist honors with a 3-under par 69 in Tuesday’s SOKY Shootout at Crosswinds Golf Course.

Harris helped the Purples capture the team championship with a combined 11-over 299, good for a four-stroke victory. Franklin-Simpson was (303) was second, followed by Greenwood (304), Logan County (312), Allen County-Scottsville (319), South Warren (329), Cumberland County (329), Metcalfe County (332), Glasgow (334), Greenwood’s B team (341), Barren County (342), Bowling Green’s B team (362), Hart County (362), South Warren’s B team (366), Monroe County (366) and Greenwood’s C team (398).

Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown, Greenwood’s Eli Wade and Layton Richey, and Barren County’s Cam Pippen finished in a four-way tie for second after each shot even-par 72.

Franklin-Simpson’s Dylan Fiveash and Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge tied for sixth after both carded a 73, while Franklin-Simpson’s Hunter Speed, Logan County’s Davis Switzer and South Warren’s Brady Hightower tied for eighth after each shot a 74.

Paxton Fuqua (76) and James Yarbrough (82) rounded out the scoring for the Purples in the win.

North & South Girls Stableford

South Warren’s Stella Forney tied for 16th with a 6-over 78 at Tuesday’s North & South Girls Stableford tournament at Polo Fields & Country Club in Louisville.

Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan also turned in a top-20 performance, tying for 19th with an 80.

Sacred Heart’s Brooklynn Bohnert won medalist honors with a 68, three shots better than runner-up Josie Kelley of Noblesville (Indiana).