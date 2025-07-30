Hot Rods outlast IronBirds for 6-4 win Published 10:58 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

In a back-and-forth affair, the Bowling Green Hot Rods outlasted the Aberdeen IronBirds 6-4 in South Atlantic League action Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (51-45 overall, 18-14 second half) began the scoring in the second inning off IronBirds starter Sebastian Gongora. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a double and moved to third on Blake Robertson groundout. Hunter Haas drove home Spikes on a groundout to put the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0.

Aberdeen (38-58, 14-17) evened the score in the fifth inning off Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Griff O’Ferrall reached on a single and scored on an Austin Overn two-run home run, pushing the IronBirds ahead, 2-1.

Bowling Green tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and regained the lead in the sixth off reliever Ty Weatherly. Aidan Smith smacked a leadoff double in the fifth and Noah Myers singled him home, balancing the score at 2-2. Haas reached on a single in the following inning, stole second and scored on a Bryan Broecker single, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

Aberdeen countered with one run in the top of the seventh off reliever Seth Chavez. O’Ferrall singled, moved to third on a double from Overn and scored on an error to knot the game at 3-3.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Weatherly. Smith singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Émilien Pitre drove in Smith on a sacrifice fly, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 4-3.

The IronBirds responded with a game-tying run off Chavez in the top of the eighth. Thomas Sosa led off the frame with a double and scored on an Anderson De Los Santos single, evening the score at 4-4.

The Hot Rods reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Riley Cooper. Robertson began the inning with a single and moved to third on a double from Jhon Diaz. Broecker drove home Robertson on a fielder’s choice and Diaz scored on an error to push Bowling Green’s lead to 6-4.

Aberdeen failed to score in the top of the ninth, resulting in a 6-4 Hot Rods victory.

Chavez (1-1) earned the win for the Hot Rods, allowing two runs (one earned) over two innings. Aberdeen’s Cooper (0-5) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) over one inning. Junior William earned his first save of the season for Bowling Green, throwing a perfect ninth inning.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the third game of a six-game set Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green will send right-handerGarrett Edwards (5-3, 3.06) to the mound to face Aberdeen righty Jacob Cravey (0-1, 0.79).