Aberdeen uses late barrage to beat Hot Rods Published 10:25 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

The Aberdeen IronBirds spoiled the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ homecoming, using a late surge to win 9-1 in Tuesday’s series opener at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Aberdeen (38-57 overall, 14-16 second half) used an eight-run eighth to break away and send the Hot Rods to a third straight loss. Tuesday was the start of a two-week, 12-game homestand for Bowling Green (51-44, 17-14), which had played six home games total over the last five weeks.

For the first seven innings, the Hot Rods were able to match the IronBirds pitch for pitch.

Aberdeen got on the board in the second with three hits – including an RBI single from Elis Cuevas. That would be the only blemish on the night for BG starter Garrett Gainey. The left-hander worked five innings for his second straight start – equaling a career high – allowing five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

BG tied the score in the fourth with three straight two-out singles – including an RBI hit by Jhon Diaz that was the Hot Rods’ only hit with runners in scoring position on the night. Bowling Green was limited to two hits the rest of the way, and only one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. Gainey has a 1.93 ERA in the month of July spanning six appearances, three starts.

That set the stage for Abderdeen’s monster eighth inning that broke the game wide open.

Cuevas opened the inning with a single, stealing second and advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt. Griff O’Ferrall singled through a drawn-in infield to give Aberdeen the lead and Austin Overn followed with a two-run homer to make the score 4-1.

The IronBirds’ rally extended with a single, an error and a walk loading the bases. Jake Cunningham drove home two with a single and Cuevas capped a rally he started with a three-run home run.

Noah Beal took the loss in relief for the Hot Rods, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Hunter Haas finished with three hits – the first three-hit game of his career, while Diaz added two hits.

The Hot Rods dropped to 21-21 at home this season and 9-9 in the opening game of a series.

The six-game series was scheduled to continue at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Right-hander Gary Gill Hill (4-6, 3.96) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (1-2, 7.52) is scheduled to start for Aberdeen.