Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Samuel Dale “Doc” Gray, age 92, departed this life on Monday, July 28, 2025, at his residence. Born on January 21, 1933, in Barren County, KY, Doc lived a life devoted to service, education, community, faith and family. He was married for seventy years to his sweetheart and love of his life, Sara Hardin Gray, who survives.

Doc proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He later earned his Rank I in education with a specialization in counseling and spent his career with the Edmonson County School District as an art teacher, counselor, and coach. A dedicated educator and mentor, he founded the Edmonson County High School art department, as well as the golf and football teams. During this time, he coached golf for many years and was known as an accomplished artist of drawings, such as the Mammoth Cave Hotel and the E.C.H.S. 1976 State Championship.

He was deeply respected by students and peers alike for his commitment, compassion, and leadership. In 2025, he was honored by the Edmonson County Hall of Distinguished Alumni as the recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award in recognition of his lasting impact. In addition to his work in education, Doc also graduated from the Palmer School of Chiropractic and practiced as a chiropractor in Chalybeate, where he provided care to generations of families. He was a devoted member of Smiths Grove Methodist Church and a member of several organizations, including the Kentucky Education Association, the Edmonson County Historical Society, the Kentucky Association of Chiropractors, as well as being a Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his wife, Sara, he leaves to honor his memory– his daughter, Rosemarie Deye (John) of Covington; three grandchildren, Robert E. Anderson, III, Saramarie Gray Anderson (fiance’, Jason Reverman) and Lauren Dale Keith (Jared); great-grandchildren, Crosby and Beau Keith, along with a host of friends that will cherish his memory. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Pocahontas Gray, and six siblings. His life touched many– as a teacher, a healer, a veteran, an artist, and a friend. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he influenced and the memories he helped shape.

His family wishes to thank those who have given exemplary care, especially Ken Meredith, Sabrina Jones and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Edmonson County High School Art Department, 220 Wildcat Way, Brownsville, KY 42210.

The visitation will be Friday, August 1 from 2 – 7 PM, and Saturday, August 2 from 9 – 11 AM at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be there at 11 AM on Saturday, August 2 with graveside military honors to follow at Brownsville Cemetery by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.