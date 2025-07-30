Bigfoot MiniCon returns for second year
Published 9:29 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The Warren County Public Library’s Bigfoot MiniCon is making its return to Bowling Green.
Meagan Miles, marketing manager of WCPL, said that last year’s inaugural event was successful enough that it was decided to bring it back for a second year.
“Several hundred people showed up last year and we received a lot of positive feedback about bringing this unique event to Bowling Green,” she said.
Featuring a lineup of experts in the field of cryptozoology and the paranormal, the event will kick off on Friday with an exclusive VIP evening, followed by a full day of presentations panels and shopping on Saturday.
Friday’s Cryptids & Cocktails VIP Experience will begin at 6 p.m. at the SOKY Center at 636 Center St.
The cost is $100, which also includes admission to Saturday’s Bigfoot MiniCon.
Guests are invited to mingle and have drinks and appetizers with some of the biggest names in the cryptid world, including Dr. Mireya Mayor, her “Expedition Bigfoot” teammates Russ Acord and Biko Wright, paranormal expert Dave Schrader of “The Holzer Files” and “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” stars from “Mountain Monsters” and researchers Ryan Golembeske and Mark Pruitt.
Saturday’s MiniCon will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Capitol. Tickets are $35.
Mayor will return to the stage, bringing her “Expedition Bigfoot” crew with her. Also featured will be Schrader, fan favorites from “Mountain Monsters” and Golembeske and Pruitt.
Guests are also invited to take part in the town hall, where attendees can hear firsthand Kentucky cryptid stories from community members.
“It (the town hall) was a really big hit last year,” Miles said.
New to this year’s event is a Vendor Hall, located at One Roof Event Space, 400 E. Main Ave., from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We will have several local artists who will display their art with a cryptid theme,” Miles said. “There’s going to be a lot of unique crafts and artwork for people to browse and purchase.”
Leading up to the event is the Bigfoot Art Crawl – an event featuring the works of several artists who have transformed metal Bigfoot silhouettes into colorful works of public art.
Last year, six sculptures by artists Alexis Erskine, Shane Gerow, David Jones, Nellie Lutzwolf, Jim Madison and Andee Rudloff were featured. This year, two new sculptures by Casey Page are included in the lineup.
Participants who find and take pictures with all eight sculptures, post them to social media tagging them @capitalbg and @warrenpl and show their photos at the door will receive free admission to Saturday’s event.
Miles said that she credits Mayor for Bigfoot MiniCon.
“This whole event was kind of her idea,” she said. “We have a good relationship with her and she loves us and The Capitol and wants to keep doing it. We are fortunate enough to have that connection, which allows us to bring this event to Bowling Green.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit warrenpl.org/bigfoot or call (270) 904-6040.