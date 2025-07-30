Bigfoot MiniCon returns for second year Published 9:29 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Cryptozoologist and Bigfoot researcher Ryan “RPG”Golembeske talks about his hunt for lost treasure in Kentucky buried long ago by Jonathan Swift, George Washington and others, as well as his research into Bigfoot, UFOs and mythical sea creatures during the Warren County Public Library’s inaugural Bowling Green Bigfoot MiniCon at The Capitol on Aug. 3, 2024. Other speakers included Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot” stars primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and researcher Russell Acord and Idaho State University Anatomy and Anthropology Professor Jeff Meldrum. (Grace Ramey McDowell/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot” primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor speaks about evidence found during her research and filming for the show during last year's inaugural Bigfoot MiniCon. (Grace Ramey McDowell /Daily News) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot” researcher Russell Acord talks about evidence found of Bigfoot creatures, as well as the well-known 1967 Patterson–Gimlin “Bigfoot” film, during the Warren County Public Library’s inaugural Bowling Green Bigfoot MiniCon at The Capitol on Aug. 3, 2024. Other speakers included fellow Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot” star primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, cryptozoologist and Bigfoot researcher Ryan “RPG”Golembeske and Idaho State University Anatomy and Anthropology Professor Jeff Meldrum. (Grace Ramey McDowell/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more A Bigfoot metal cutout designed by artist Andee Rudloff stands in the Capitol Alley in downtown Bowling Green on Aug. 3, 2024, as one of six cutouts installed around the city for a “Hunt for Bigfoot in BG” art crawl for the public to find during the Warren County Public Library’s inaugural Bowling Green Bigfoot MiniCon. (Grace Ramey McDowell/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more A Bigfoot metal cutout designed by artist Jim Madison, the Print Destroyer, stands at the Bowling Green Skatepark at Roland Bland Park during last year’s Bigfoot MiniCon. (Grace McDowell/Daily News)

The Warren County Public Library’s Bigfoot MiniCon is making its return to Bowling Green.

Meagan Miles, marketing manager of WCPL, said that last year’s inaugural event was successful enough that it was decided to bring it back for a second year.

“Several hundred people showed up last year and we received a lot of positive feedback about bringing this unique event to Bowling Green,” she said.

Featuring a lineup of experts in the field of cryptozoology and the paranormal, the event will kick off on Friday with an exclusive VIP evening, followed by a full day of presentations panels and shopping on Saturday.

Friday’s Cryptids & Cocktails VIP Experience will begin at 6 p.m. at the SOKY Center at 636 Center St.

The cost is $100, which also includes admission to Saturday’s Bigfoot MiniCon.

Guests are invited to mingle and have drinks and appetizers with some of the biggest names in the cryptid world, including Dr. Mireya Mayor, her “Expedition Bigfoot” teammates Russ Acord and Biko Wright, paranormal expert Dave Schrader of “The Holzer Files” and “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” stars from “Mountain Monsters” and researchers Ryan Golembeske and Mark Pruitt.

Saturday’s MiniCon will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Capitol. Tickets are $35.

Mayor will return to the stage, bringing her “Expedition Bigfoot” crew with her. Also featured will be Schrader, fan favorites from “Mountain Monsters” and Golembeske and Pruitt.

Guests are also invited to take part in the town hall, where attendees can hear firsthand Kentucky cryptid stories from community members.

“It (the town hall) was a really big hit last year,” Miles said.

New to this year’s event is a Vendor Hall, located at One Roof Event Space, 400 E. Main Ave., from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We will have several local artists who will display their art with a cryptid theme,” Miles said. “There’s going to be a lot of unique crafts and artwork for people to browse and purchase.”

Leading up to the event is the Bigfoot Art Crawl – an event featuring the works of several artists who have transformed metal Bigfoot silhouettes into colorful works of public art.

Last year, six sculptures by artists Alexis Erskine, Shane Gerow, David Jones, Nellie Lutzwolf, Jim Madison and Andee Rudloff were featured. This year, two new sculptures by Casey Page are included in the lineup.

Participants who find and take pictures with all eight sculptures, post them to social media tagging them @capitalbg and @warrenpl and show their photos at the door will receive free admission to Saturday’s event.

Miles said that she credits Mayor for Bigfoot MiniCon.

“This whole event was kind of her idea,” she said. “We have a good relationship with her and she loves us and The Capitol and wants to keep doing it. We are fortunate enough to have that connection, which allows us to bring this event to Bowling Green.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit warrenpl.org/bigfoot or call (270) 904-6040.