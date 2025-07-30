Building pemits
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Bowling Green
Precision Contractors, 405 Red Squirrel St., Lot 4, new commercial building, $925,000.
Portales Building, 1823 McIntosh St. (Daywill Inc.), interior alteration/change of use, $85,000.
Trending
Signs Express, 417 Scottys Way (Precision Strip), one new monument sign.
Signs Express, 2212 Ken Bale Blvd. (Mobile Communications), one new non-illuminated sign.
Brian Shirley, 2540 Nashville Road, demolition on house and driveway, $15,000.
Email newsletter signup
Morgan Contracting Inc., no address (BGMU WTP miscellaneous improvements), commercial building, $10,341,165.
Portales Building & Remodeling, 760 Campbell Lane (Mathnasium Unit 105, Cherokee Campbell), alter commercial interior, $25,000.
Premier Sign, 1391 Morgantown Road (Charley’s Philly Steaks), five new attached signs.
Trending
Premier Sign, 1056 Lovers Lane, attached sign.
Signature Signs, 550 High St. (Signature Healthcare/Silver Angelks), new attached, non-illuminated sign.
Mike Bertuleit, 1031 Newman Way, new deck on single-family residence, $10,000.
Coffey’s Contracting, 2319 Smallhouse Road, new carport, $10,000.
Compass Rose Events, 346 Central Ave., tent.