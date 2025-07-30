Building pemits Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Bowling Green

Precision Contractors, 405 Red Squirrel St., Lot 4, new commercial building, $925,000.

Portales Building, 1823 McIntosh St. (Daywill Inc.), interior alteration/change of use, $85,000.

Signs Express, 417 Scottys Way (Precision Strip), one new monument sign.

Signs Express, 2212 Ken Bale Blvd. (Mobile Communications), one new non-illuminated sign.

Brian Shirley, 2540 Nashville Road, demolition on house and driveway, $15,000.

Morgan Contracting Inc., no address (BGMU WTP miscellaneous improvements), commercial building, $10,341,165.

Portales Building & Remodeling, 760 Campbell Lane (Mathnasium Unit 105, Cherokee Campbell), alter commercial interior, $25,000.

Premier Sign, 1391 Morgantown Road (Charley’s Philly Steaks), five new attached signs.

Premier Sign, 1056 Lovers Lane, attached sign.

Signature Signs, 550 High St. (Signature Healthcare/Silver Angelks), new attached, non-illuminated sign.

Mike Bertuleit, 1031 Newman Way, new deck on single-family residence, $10,000.

Coffey’s Contracting, 2319 Smallhouse Road, new carport, $10,000.

Compass Rose Events, 346 Central Ave., tent.