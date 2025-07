Largest sportsbook in state now open at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs Published 9:37 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Circa Sports Kentucky’s state-of-the-art sportsbook is now open at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

The largest sportsbook in the state, and one of the largest east of the Mississippi, the venue features an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board and over 5,100 square feet of space.