BG wins Lady Spartan Invitational Published 10:25 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

The Bowling Green girls’ golf team carded a team score of 313 to win the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational on Monday at Park Mammoth Golf Club.

Bowling Green defeated runner-up Daviess County by eight shots. South Oldham finished third with a team score of 330.

Caroline Childers led the way for Bowling Green, finishing tied for third with a 3-over par 73. Barren County’s Chloe Witcher finished tied with Childers. BG’s Ellie Morgan (6-over 76) tied for seventh. while South Warren’s Stella Forney tied for 10th (7-over 77).