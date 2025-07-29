SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods drop first game of series against Aberdeen
Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025
1/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey (5) and catcher Daniel Vellojin (15) discuss on the pitcher’s mound in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey (5) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds catcher Ethan Anderson (34) in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) bats in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) runs to first in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) runs safely back to first as Aberdeen IronBirds first baseman Yasmil Bucce (53) reaches for the ball in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey (5) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds first baseman Yasmil Bucce (53) as Dominic Freeberger (32) looks to steal third in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods first baseman Hunter Haas (14) catches a fly ball hit by Aberdeen IronBirds designated hitter Thomas Sosa (38) in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods short stop Adrian Santana (8) throws the ball to first to get Aberdeen IronBirds second baseman Maikol Hernandez (12) out in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey (5) pitches to Aberdeen IronBirds first baseman Yasmil Bucce (53) in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods second baseman Emilien Pitre (7) bats in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods designed hitter Carlos Colmenarez (13) bats in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/12
Swipe or click to see more
Bowling Green Hot Rods centerfielder Aidan Smith (23) bats in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Hot Rods lost 9-1 to the Aberdeen IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace