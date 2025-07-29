SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods drop first game of series against Aberdeen

Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/12
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Gainey (5) and catcher Daniel Vellojin (15) discuss on the pitcher’s mound in the Hot Rods’ 9-1 loss to the IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Hot Rods lost 9-1 to the Aberdeen IronBirds at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article