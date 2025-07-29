Published 11:49 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Kelley Stevens Reid, 73, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on July 25, 2025. Kelley was born March 14, 1952, in Whitesville, Kentucky to Earl S. Reid and Ferdie (Kelley) Reid.

He was a proud 1970 graduate of Seymour High School (IN), where he formed many life-long friendships. He went on to earn his degree from Western Kentucky University.

Kelley was also a proud graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. When the school later became Mid-America College of Funeral Service, he served as an instructor there for over twenty years. He found great joy in teaching subjects such as anatomy, funeral law, and funeral services, sharing his knowledge and passion with generations of future funeral professionals. Known for his quick wit, he often joked that he put the “fun” in funeral or that he’d be “the last one to let you down.” Beyond the humor, his true calling was in bringing comfort to others during their most difficult times. His compassion, dedication, and presence made him not only a respected funeral director but also a cherished friend to many.

He enjoyed fishing with his friends and spending time on the lake with his family. Some of his favorite memories were river trips with Donna and his friends from the Hines Furlong Line, riding the towboats, sharing stories, and taking in the sights across the country. He also had a passion for autographs and collectibles, and chances are you received a thoughtful gift from him at some point—he had a remarkable memory for what people loved and always found a way to show he was thinking of you.

Kelley is survived by his partner of nearly twenty years, Donna Furlong; his two children, Tyler Reid and Jordan Harvey (Jason); and his cherished “bonus kids,” Jennifer Furlong and Kent Furlong (Caroline). He leaves behind four grandchildren: Calvin Reid, Oliver Del Pozo, Porter Furlong, and Scarlett Furlong. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Reid (Susan), along with nieces, nephews, several cousins and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ferdie, and his brother, Lee.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 1, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will take place immediately afterward at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kelley S. Reid Scholarship Fund through the Greater Seymour Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1001, Seymour, IN 47274.