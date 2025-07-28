Tops’ Meyers named to Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist Published 9:53 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Western Kentucky tight end Noah Meyers has been named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced Monday.

The list recognizes the top 1,000 all-star game eligible players in college football.

Meyers, a redshirt sophomore from Louisville, appeared in eight games with five starts, including starts in the final five games before the Boca Raton Bowl, during his second season with the program in 2024. He caught seven passes for 123 yards and one touchdown – a 17-yard scoring catch in the Oct. 30 win over Kennesaw State. Meyers had a season-best 66 yards on three receptions in the Nov. 30 win over Jax State. Meyers appeared in three games during his first season at WKU, providing depth at tight end and on special teams. He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team as a tight end.

Each year, hundreds of the top collegiate stars are either taken in the NFL draft or sign as free agents, and the East-West Shrine Bowl provides these NFL hopefuls with an opportunity to showcase their skills while supporting the life-changing mission of Shriners Children’s. The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 27, 2026.

Several former Hilltoppers have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in recent years, including quarterback Austin Reed in 2024, defensive lineman Brodric Martin and defensive back Kahlef Hailassie in 2023, and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns in 2021.

WKU is scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23, at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.