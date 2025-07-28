Tops QB McIvor named to Maxwell Award Watch List Published 11:20 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

The Maxwell Award Watch List once again incorporates a broad spectrum of FBS programs and conferences from coast to coast. The full list consists of 80 players, and McIvor is one of only two from Conference USA.

McIvor highlights a large group of newcomers to the WKU football program this offseason. The quarterback transferred to WKU after spending three seasons at Abilene Christian, where he was one of the top players at the FCS level. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, he threw for 8,012 yards and 63 touchdowns on 655-of-1089 passing with 21 interceptions.

During his final season at Abilene Christian in 2024, the native of San Angelo, Texas, threw for 3,828 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions on 312-of-499 passing – an average of 294.5 yards through the air per game – while leading his team to the United Athletic Conference title and berth in the FCS playoffs, where the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona in their first game. He was named a Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central, and was an All-UAC First Team selection at quarterback. McIvor ranked fourth in FCS in total passing yards, fifth in passing yards per game, eighth in total offense, sixth in passing touchdowns, ninth in points responsible for, fourth in total completions and seventh in completions per game.

In 2023, he posted 17 touchdowns and 1,972 yards with just five interceptions, and in his first year with the program, McIvor had 2,212 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes.

He arrived at Abilene Christian after three seasons at Texas Tech, where he did not see any game action.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 11. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta.

WKU is scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23, at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.