Beverly Amber Young (Wilson)

Beverly Amber Wilson Young age 78 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Warren County to the late James C. and Boneta Massey Wilson and was the Widow of Johnny Young. She is also preceded in death by her brother Byron Wilson. Beverly worked in production for 16 years at Holley Carb., Warren County Schools, and Split Tree BBQ. She was a Baptist. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica A. Pittman (Nicholas) of B.G. Grandchildren, Emma and Eli Pittman. Brothers Jerome Wilson (Judi), Bobby Wilson (Sharon), and sister Marilynn Givens. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday and from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.