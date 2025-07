Published 10:55 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Rosemary Hulshof Brown, 86, of Bowling Green, died on Sunday July 27, 2025. Funeral Mass: 12:00 pm on Wed., July 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tues., July 29 at the church. Additional visitation: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 30 at the church. Full obituary at WWW.JVPFH.COM