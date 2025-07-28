Elizabeth “Betty” Bostick

Published 9:02 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Sharer Bostick, 99, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 24 at The Medical Center. Betty was born in Bowling Green, KY on May 23, 1926 to the late P.L. and Elizabeth Malone Sharer.

She was preceded in death by her husband L. M. Bostick, JR., one brother, P. L. “Jay” Sharer, Jr. (Juanita); one sister, Dee Sharer Par (Walter). She attended Bowling Green High School, College High School and Western Kentucky University. Betty loved her family and family life.

She waited until her children were in school before going to work. She retired as a secretary after 31 years at Holly Automotive. She was a Past Noble Grand of Bowling Green Rebekah Lodge #117. A past State Officer of the Rebekah State Assembly. Betty was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher, member of the Discussion Class and The Faith Builders. She liked swimming, water skiing, golf, traveling and was an avid bridge player. Betty is survived by two daughters, Jackie Craig (Rev. Don) and Lynn Scalf (Joe); one son, Matt Bostick (Loretta); five grandchildren, Kim Lawton (Dale), Janet North (Brad), Christopher Scalf (Tonya), Gregory Scalf (Kristi) and Jason Bostick (Jennifer); 15 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 2 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday until noon. Additional visitation will be held on Friday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Outreach Program, The Foundry or to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky.